Foot Locker, Hotel Co. Virus Coverage Suits Fail In La. Courts

By Ben Zigterman (May 13, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana state appellate court declined Foot Locker's attempt to keep its COVID-19 coverage suit against Zurich American Insurance Co. in the Bayou State, while a federal Louisiana judge dismissed a separate suit from a hotel management company against its insurers. In an opinion filed Wednesday, a three-judge panel agreed with a lower court's finding that New York state court would be a better forum for Foot Locker's suit against Zurich, as Foot Locker's headquarters are in the Empire State. "The allegations pled in Foot Locker's petition demonstrate that an adequate and available forum exists in New York," Judge Joy Cossich Lobrano wrote...

