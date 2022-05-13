11th Circ. Upholds Florida Restaurant's Virus Coverage Loss

By Riley Murdock (May 13, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida Italian restaurant owner can't bring back a lawsuit seeking COVID-19-pandemic-related insurance coverage from a Chubb unit, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday in a short decision. U.S. Circuit Judges Robin S. Rosenbaum, Britt C. Grant and R. Lanier Anderson III affirmed a Florida federal court's decision to toss Cafe International Holding Co.'s complaint, echoing most other federal and state courts in finding that COVID-19 and related government shutdown orders don't constitute the "physical loss or damage" necessary to trigger insurance coverage. Citing its own decision May 5 in SA Palm Beach LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London, the court...

