Google Advertisers' $7M Deal In False Traffic Suit OK'd

By Khorri Atkinson (May 16, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has preliminarily approved a $7 million settlement Google LLC reached with advertisers to resolve their proposed class action accusing the tech behemoth of failing to refund advertising publishers and their clients after shutting down their accounts over invalid advertising traffic. In greenlighting the parties' settlement agreement inked in February, the district court on Friday agreed that the deal "provides substantial relief ... without the risks, burdens, costs, or delay associated with continued litigation, trial, and/or appeal." A hearing to grant final approval has been scheduled for Oct. 27. AdTrader Inc., which manages online advertising for various websites,...

