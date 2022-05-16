Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Banco Popular Accused Of Overcharging Overdraft Fees

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 16, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Banco Popular North America has been hit with a proposed class action accusing the bank of "the unfair and unconscionable assessment" of overdraft fees on accounts that weren't overdrawn.

In his suit filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, Banco Popular customer Frankie Lipsett claimed that his bank had charged him fees when he'd used his debit card for "authorize positive, purportedly settle negative transactions."

According to Lipsett's complaint, he'd been hit with double overdraft fees when transactions settled days after he'd swiped his debit card — despite the fact that because of the way card transactions occur, such transactions "always have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!