Banco Popular Accused Of Overcharging Overdraft Fees

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 16, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Banco Popular North America has been hit with a proposed class action accusing the bank of "the unfair and unconscionable assessment" of overdraft fees on accounts that weren't overdrawn. In his suit filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, Banco Popular customer Frankie Lipsett claimed that his bank had charged him fees when he'd used his debit card for "authorize positive, purportedly settle negative transactions." According to Lipsett's complaint, he'd been hit with double overdraft fees when transactions settled days after he'd swiped his debit card — despite the fact that because of the way card transactions occur, such transactions "always have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS