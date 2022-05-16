Insys Founder Says Looming Opioid Ruling Boosts Appeal

By Chris Villani (May 16, 2022, 12:35 PM EDT) -- The founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court that a pending high court ruling could undo his conviction for orchestrating a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid spray. John Kapoor, a onetime billionaire who is currently serving a five-and-a-half year prison sentence, argued that the Supreme Court should hear his appeal or at least hold off on making a decision until it rules in two related cases involving doctors convicted of unlawful opioid prescribing. One question Kapoor wants the court to consider is whether a non-physician can be convicted of conspiring with doctors to prescribe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS