Justices Asked To Halt Texas' 'Viewpoint' Social Media Law

By Michelle Casady (May 16, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- NetChoice LLC and the Computer and Communications Industry Association have filed an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court to block a Texas social media law that prohibits platforms such as Twitter from banning users based on their "viewpoints." The emergency appeal was filed on Friday night, following an unusual decision from a Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday to grant Texas' motion to lift the injunction while its appeal proceeds. The Fifth Circuit lifted the injunction two days after hearing oral arguments in the case, but it did not decide the merits of the dispute. The trade associations told the Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS