Justices Asked To Halt Texas' 'Viewpoint' Social Media Law

By Michelle Casady (May 16, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- NetChoice LLC and the Computer and Communications Industry Association have filed an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court to block a Texas social media law that prohibits platforms such as Twitter from banning users based on their "viewpoints."

The emergency appeal was filed on Friday night, following an unusual decision from a Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday to grant Texas' motion to lift the injunction while its appeal proceeds. The Fifth Circuit lifted the injunction two days after hearing oral arguments in the case, but it did not decide the merits of the dispute.

The trade associations told the Supreme...

