Real Estate Rumors: Aaron Feldman, Innovo, Stellar

By Andrew McIntyre (May 16, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by New York investor Aaron Feldman has picked up a mixed-use building in Palm Beach, Florida, for $17 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for 184 Sunset Ave., which has a mix of residential and retail space, and the seller is an entity managed by Illinois investor Sean Conlon, according to the report. Innovo Property Group's deal to pay $855 million for the HSBC Tower in New York could fall through, Commercial Observer reported Monday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The company is facing a Monday deadline to close the...

