JetBlue Goes Hostile In Bid To Buy Spirit, Stop Frontier Deal

By McCord Pagan (May 16, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- JetBlue on Monday launched a hostile takeover for Spirit Airlines in an attempt to swing investors away from Spirit's $6.6 billion merger with Frontier Group, in a move that comes two weeks after its $3.6 billion bid for Spirit was rejected. Shearman & Sterling LLP-represented JetBlue Airways Corp. said in a public letter that not only is it filing a proxy statement urging Spirit investors to reject the deal with Frontier, it's launched a tender offer at $30 per share for the budget airline. That's lower than JetBlue's original offer of $33 per share, which Spirit rejected earlier this month....

