Fox Rothschild Faces New DQ Bid In Athlete Startup Case

By Ivan Moreno (May 16, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A startup seeking to "tokenize" and sell shares of professional athletes said Fox Rothschild LLP should be disqualified from representing investors in a $1 million fraud lawsuit against the company, claiming the firm was "preparing to file the current complaint" while simultaneously representing those now being sued. Cypress Holdings sued startup SportBLX, parent company GlassBridge Enterprises and the startup's founders George Hall and Joseph DePerio in February, claiming investors were duped into pouring $1 million into the venture in 2019 based on misrepresentations of a business plan that never materialized. In a letter Friday to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield,...

