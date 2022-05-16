MD Helicopters Says Property Safe From $15.5M Dutch Lien

By Rae Ann Varona (May 16, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- MD Helicopters Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that the government of the Netherlands does not hold a $15.5 million senior lien on its Arizona manufacturing plant, saying it simply does not own any real property to which the lien could attach. In response to the Dutch claim of holding a senior lien on MDHI's headquarters and manufacturing facilities on leased premises in Mesa, Arizona, the aerospace company — which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March — said that its interests under the leases and any improvements made on the properties were clearly considered "personal property" which under Arizona law...

