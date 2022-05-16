Houston Rockets Owner Reneged On Drink Deal, Suit Says

By Ivan Moreno (May 16, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A beverage company hit Houston Rockets owner Fertitta Entertainment Inc. with a breach-of-contract suit alleging Fertitta reneged on a promise to buy and distribute the company's drinks as part of a sponsorship deal with the basketball team. ROKiT Drinks said in a complaint filed Friday in Texas federal court that it paid nearly $10 million to be a named sponsor on the Rockets' game jerseys during the 2018-2019 season with the understanding that Fertitta-owned Landry's Inc. would sell its drinks at hundreds of its dining and entertainment venues in 36 states and 15 countries. Landry's restaurants began ordering ROKiT's drinks at...

