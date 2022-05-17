Chicken Chain Says Mall Hid Exclusive Deal With McDonald's

By Joyce Hanson (May 17, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Two companies are in hot water after convincing a "quality chicken finger" chain to open shop in an Indiana mall even though they supposedly knew that only McDonald's was allowed to sell chicken there, says the chain's fraud suit in Texas federal court. Raising Cane's Restaurants LLC accused shopping-center firm Crossings at Hobart-I LLC and big-box retail developer Schottenstein Property Group Inc. — both based in Columbus, Ohio —of signing a 15-year lease deal with the chain even though years earlier they had given McDonald's USA LLC the exclusive right to sell chicken products at the mall. Raising Cane's has more...

