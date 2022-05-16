Counties Bungled $875M Ask After Opioid Trial, Judge Told

By Eric Heisig (May 16, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A Stanford University professor told a judge Monday that three pharmacy chains should pay a small fraction of the roughly $875 million that two Northeast Ohio counties seek for the role a jury found the pharmacies played in the opioid crisis, arguing that the plaintiffs' experts botched some calculations. Daniel P. Kessler, who studies health care policy and finance, also said during his testimony in a federal courtroom in Cleveland on behalf of CVS, Walgreens and Walmart that the retail giants were less than a combined 2% responsible for the harm caused by the flood of prescription painkillers in Lake and...

