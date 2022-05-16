Plains Agrees To Pay $230M For 2015 Calif. Oil Spill

By Clark Mindock (May 16, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Plains All American Pipeline LP has agreed to pay $230 million to put to bed allegations it caused damage to California property owners and fishers during an oil spill seven years ago. Two classes of plaintiffs, who say a 140,000-gallon oil spill that gushed crude oil onto land, beaches and into the ocean near Santa Barbara ruined their properties' views and damaged the local fishing industry, asked a California federal court Friday to approve the settlement. If the court approves the deal, a class of fishers whose livelihoods were hurt by the spill will get $184 million and a class of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS