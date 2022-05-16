Steel Co. Wants Bid To Vacate $12.7M Award Dismissed

By Caroline Simson (May 16, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- An American unit of German steel products company Salzgitter Mannesmann will ask an Illinois federal court to dismiss or pause litigation filed by the Pittsburgh-based Esmark, which is seeking to vacate a $12.7 million arbitral award because of the alleged bias of one of the arbitrators. Houston-based Salzgitter Mannesmann International (USA) Inc. removed the litigation from state court on Friday, arguing that federal court is the appropriate venue to decide the litigation's path since the underlying steel-sourcing contract involved Salzgitter purchasing products from a Canadian steel mill on Esmark's behalf. Esmark claims that one of the arbitrators on the panel who...

