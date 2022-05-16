Court Won't Toss Kazakh City's Money Laundering Claims

By Katryna Perera (May 16, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- An energy company facing claims by a Kazakh city and a state-owned bank that it was involved in a $400 million money laundering scheme will have to face a portion of those claims after a federal judge concurred they were pled in a timely manner. In an order issued on Monday, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl adopted a recommendation and report issued in April by U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker that said MeM Energy Partners LLC's dismissal motion should be granted in part and denied in part. MeM had objected to Judge Parker's recommendation, but Judge Koeltl overruled those objections Monday when he...

