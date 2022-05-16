Imprisoned Avenatti's Retrial Date In Doubt Without Plane Ride

By Craig Clough (May 16, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing a July retrial of wire fraud charges against Michael Avenatti said Monday he will contact a New York federal judge overseeing the imprisoned attorney's sentencing in a different case and ask if Avenatti can be transported by plane for the hearing to avoid a trial delay. During the morning hearing the parties appeared in-person except for Avenatti, who phoned in from the Federal Bureau of Prisons' Terminal Island facility in San Pedro, California, where he is serving a 2 ½ year sentence for attempting to extort Nike Inc. Avenatti is representing himself in the California wire...

