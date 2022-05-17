Willkie Adds Loeb & Loeb Entertainment Partner In LA

By James Mills (May 17, 2022, 9:51 AM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP continues growing its 9-month-old Los Angeles office by adding a Loeb & Loeb LLP entertainment transactional attorney as a partner, the firm announced Monday. Steven E. Hurdle Jr., who spent 12 years at Loeb & Loeb, joins the Willkie corporate and financial services department and the entertainment transactions practice. He specializes in sophisticated transactions for clients in media, entertainment and technology. He also advises on mergers and acquisitions, venture financing, strategic relationships and equity offerings and advises tech startups and their founders. "Willkie's world-class transactional and technology platform, and fast-growing West Coast presence provide an exciting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS