Chancery OKs Small Investor For $1B Straight Path Class Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (May 16, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A retail investor with shares worth less than $600 emerged Monday as class representative for a Delaware Chancery Court suit asserting as much as $1 billion in damages to stockholders in an allegedly unfair sale of Straight Path Communications in 2017, while a $1.6 billion fund failed to secure court approval as co-lead plaintiff. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III released the decision denying The Arbitrage Fund's motion for certification as class representative and approving investor Ardell Howard in the class role Monday following arguments last week. The teleconference argument saw The Arbitrage Fund, an interest of Water Island Capital, and its...

