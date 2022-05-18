Fla. Asks 11th Circ. To Reinstate Vaccine Passport Ban

By Carolina Bolado (May 18, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Florida's surgeon general asked the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a preliminary injunction blocking a state law banning businesses, including cruise lines, from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations from customers, arguing that the state has a legitimate interest in protecting its citizens from forced disclosure of private medical information. In oral arguments in Miami, Peter Patterson, who represents Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, said Florida has a valid interest in making sure businesses that operate in it serve all customers regardless of vaccine status. He rejected arguments from Norwegian Cruise Line, which challenged the law, that it violates the First Amendment and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS