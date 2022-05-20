Who, Where, How: Mapping Pandemic Rent Aid Across NY

The line of best fit offers a prediction of any given New York City ZIP code tabulation area's application rate among renter households at or below 80% of area median income (low AMI), based on a simple linear regression. According to this model, which uses the ZIP code's application rates and its proportion of low-AMI renters, application rates tend to rise by roughly 0.9 percentage points for every 10% of total households that are low-AMI renter households. The adjacent chart shows the variance among counties in relation to that predictive line.



*Data excludes duplicate applications, applications from renters who live outside the program's jurisdiction, and households that only applied for prospective rent payments. According to the OTDA, data includes about 6,000 applications from renter households earning 80-120% AMI.

