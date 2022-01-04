NY To Receive Fraction Of $1B Rent Aid Request, Court Told

By Emma Whitford (January 4, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- New York will receive a small portion of the nearly $1 billion in additional funding it has sought from the U.S. Treasury Department to cover coronavirus rent arrears, intended to fulfill thousands of pending requests to aid struggling tenants and landlords. The federal government has allocated about $27.2 million to New York in supplemental funding, according to an email filed Monday in state court. This amounts to about 3% of the funding requested in November as available funds dwindled, prompting state officials to stop considering new applications across most of the state. "The amount of reallocated funds requested by eligible grantees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS