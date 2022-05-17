Allianz Unit Pleads Guilty In $6B Investor Fraud Settlement

By Al Barbarino and Stewart Bishop (May 17, 2022, 11:48 AM EDT) -- Germany's Allianz will pay more than $6 billion in restitution, penalties and disgorgement for a fraudulent options trading strategy that went south amid the pandemic, and the firm's U.S. asset management unit has pled guilty to a federal fraud charge, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Allianz will pay roughly $6 billion to resolve cases over multibillion-dollar investment funds that collapsed amid market volatility in 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, the company's U.S. asset management unit, pled guilty to fraud in...

