GreatBanc, Homebuilder Strike $16.5M Deal To End ESOP Suit

By Patrick Hoff (May 17, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A Missouri-based homebuilder and employee stock ownership plan trustee GreatBanc Trust have struck a $16.5 million deal to end a class action from ex-workers who said the homebuilder raided the plan to line the pockets of two executives. The workers in a motion Monday asked the court to grant preliminary approval to the settlement, which would end claims that McBride & Son Homes worked with GreatBanc Trust Co. on a series of transactions between 2013 and 2017 that violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "The immediate and certain payment of $16.5 million to the class outweighs the uncertain possibility of a greater...

