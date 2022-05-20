3 Key Issues To Watch As Gov't Tees Up Broadband Funds

By Christopher Cole (May 20, 2022, 9:33 PM EDT) -- As the Biden administration kick-starts a $42 billion effort to deploy broadband across the country, stakeholders must still resolve plenty of legal and policy spats over how to use the money. Debate is already brewing over a decision at the U.S. Department of Commerce to make fiber build-out the top priority for funding made available under last fall's massive infrastructure spending plan, giving shorter shrift to technologies such as fixed wireless and low-earth-orbit satellites. But other concerns are being raised, too, including the impact of "Build America, Buy America" policies on the grants that will be disbursed by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS