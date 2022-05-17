Hospitality Org, Tribe Back Dentist's Virus Coverage Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (May 17, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Washington Hospitality Association and the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe backed a pediatric dental practice's COVID-19 coverage appeal before the Washington Supreme Court, asking the state's high court to ignore insurers' warnings of insolvency. In separate amicus briefs, the groups said the warnings shouldn't play a role in the high court's consideration of Hill and Stout PLLC's appeal against Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Co. A hospitality group and a Native American tribe told the Washington Supreme Court that insurers' warnings that covering COVID-19 claims would force them into bankruptcy are "red herrings" and should be disregarded. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) "The court should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS