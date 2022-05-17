DC Circ. Says Dish Must Face $3.3B Suit Over License Fraud

By Khorri Atkinson (May 17, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday revived a whistleblower's False Claims Act lawsuit accusing Dish Network Corp. of using sham companies to buy spectrum licenses worth billions of dollars, after finding that a district judge erroneously invoked the statute's "government-action bar" to dismiss the case last year. A three-judge panel agreed with Vermont National Telephone Co. Inc. that the bar cannot be used to foreclose the FCA allegations here because the Federal Communications Commission did not conduct a separate administrative civil money penalty proceeding or a civil action to address the same claims against Dish. The bar prohibits lawsuits based on allegations...

