Panel Says DOJ Can Shield Census Citizenship Question Docs

By Alyssa Aquino (May 17, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Justice had properly kept a nonprofit watchdog group from accessing communications between Trump administration officials over how to add a citizenship question to the U.S. census. A three-judge panel found that draft versions of the Justice Department's official request for the U.S. Census Bureau to inquire about respondents' citizenship status fell under the federal government's deliberative process privilege, which shields documents that were created as part of the decision-making process from Freedom of Information Act requests. Even though DOJ officials exchanged the drafts after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions decided he would...

