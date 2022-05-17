Sick Juror Delays Ex-Theranos Exec's Criminal Fraud Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (May 17, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge adjourned former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial Tuesday after a juror informed the court he was too sick to report for jury duty, but prosecutors said they still expect to wrap their case-in-chief by the end of the week. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila informed jurors the trial would adjourn for the day on Tuesday morning and resume Wednesday. Prosecutors asked the judge to excuse the sick juror because they still have multiple jury alternates, but Balwani's defense team asked the court to instead delay the trial by a day. The judge sided with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS