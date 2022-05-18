Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TV Giants Hit With Another Antitrust Suit Over Ad Price-Fixing

By Khorri Atkinson (May 18, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- CBS Corp., Sinclair Broadcast Group and several other major broadcast industry players have been slapped with a new proposed class action in Tennessee federal court accusing them of conspiring to artificially inflate price levels for local and national television advertising nationwide. 

Memphis-based King Furs, a furrier and jeweler that bought TV advertising spots from local stations owned by Nexstar Media Group and Gray Television Inc., said in its 71-page complaint on Tuesday that the broadcast companies carried out the price-fixing scheme by exchanging competitively sensitive sales data about their ad revenues for a certain time period and coordinated efforts to artificially inflate...

