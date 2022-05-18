11th Circ. Affirms Florida Pizzerias' Pandemic Suit Dismissal

By Ben Zigterman (May 18, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit rejected a COVID-19 coverage appeal from a group of Florida pizzerias, finding that the losses alleged by the restaurants were not a tangible harm that would warrant coverage. A group of Florida pizzerias lost their appeal to the Eleventh Circuit for COVID-19 coverage. The court found that the losses alleged by the restaurants did not constitute harm that would warrant coverage. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) In a four-page unpublished opinion issued Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of Gio Pizzeria's suit against underwriters at Lloyd's of London. "Because coverage under plaintiffs' policies requires direct physical loss or damage to...

