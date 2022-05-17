WDTX Sets New Trial Date For VLSI's $1B Case Against Intel

By Andrew Karpan (May 17, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas on Tuesday scheduled a November trial date in a billion-dollar computer chip lawsuit against Intel brought by a patent licensing company after last month's in-person trial was cut short by multiple positive COVID-19 tests. A new trial will begin in Austin with jury selection on the morning of Nov. 7, the judge said in an order. Lawyers for Intel will defend the tech giant against allegations lodged by a patent holding business, VLSI Technology, that Intel's chips infringe a patent initially issued to the semiconductor maker NXP BV in 2009. A...

