Meta Hit With Citizenship Bias Proposed Class Action

By Amanda Ottaway (May 17, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Facebook's new parent company was slammed with a putative class action lawsuit in California federal court Tuesday by a job applicant who is a U.S. citizen and accuses Meta Platforms Inc. of not hiring him in favor of certain visa holders it could pay less.

Technical consultant Purushothaman Rajaram's lawsuit accuses Meta — which he refers to as Facebook, though Meta is the named defendant — of violating federal civil rights law by treating him differently because of his citizenship.

Rajaram's suit echoes similar allegations in an administrative lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice, which claimed Facebook unlawfully favored applicants...

