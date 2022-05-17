Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Pareteum Corp.

By Rick Archer (May 17, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Communications software maker Pareteum Corp. has entered Chapter 11 in a New York bankruptcy court, saying it is seeking a 40-day asset sale after its drive for profitability was derailed in part by the discovery of inflated revenue reports. (iStock.com/peshkov) Pareteum, formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp., provides software for communications service providers, with operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Reasons for filing for Chapter 11 protection Fallout from discovery the company improperly overreported its income in 2018 and 2019, including Nasdaq delisting and audit and compliance costs Failure to expand...

