Apple Can't Ax $300M Patent Verdict After Fed. Circ. Ruling

By Dave Simpson (May 17, 2022, 11:36 PM EDT) -- Apple can't undo a Texas federal jury's retrial finding that it owes $300 million for infringing Optis Wireless Technology LLC's standard-essential 4G wireless patents, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap ruled Tuesday, despite a recent Federal Circuit decision that wiped out a separate $85 million patent infringement verdict against it. Judge Gilstrap rejected numerous arguments challenging the methodology used by Optis' damages expert David Kennedy — most notably that the February Federal Circuit decision faulting Kennedy's damages theories in another case meant this verdict had to be thrown out too. In the February decision, the Federal Circuit vacated a California federal court's...

