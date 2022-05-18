Wendy's, McDonald's Customer Has Beef With Burger Sizes

By Hailey Konnath (May 17, 2022, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Wendy's and McDonald's advertises their burgers as big and juicy and slathered with toppings, but in reality, hungry customers are walking away with puny patties featuring much fewer ingredients, according to a proposed class action filed Monday. New Yorker Justin Chimienti says Wendy's and McDonald's have misled consumers about the exact size and toppings on some of the menu items, which he said look nothing like what's portrayed in the fast food chains' advertisements. The suit shows a comparison of an "actual" burger from Wendy's, above, with a Wendy's advertisement, below. (Court Documents) New Yorker Justin Chimienti said in the suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS