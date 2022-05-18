Insurer Lemonade Reaches $4M Deal In Ill. Biometric Data Suit

By Josh Liberatore (May 18, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Insurance technology company Lemonade Inc. has reached a $4 million settlement with a proposed class of policyholders who accused it of violating Illinois' biometric privacy law and similar statutes by improperly collecting facial data on video, the policyholders told an Illinois state court. Seven plaintiffs in the consolidated class action asked the Illinois court Monday for preliminary approval of the settlement that would see Lemonade pay $4 million to its policyholders whose facial data the company allegedly collected between June 2019 and May 2021 without first getting written consent or making mandatory disclosures. Most of that $3 million sum would go...

