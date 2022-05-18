Ex-NFL Player Fights ERISA Classification In Texas Trial

By Katie Buehler (May 18, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A retired Super Bowl-winning running back implored a Texas federal judge Wednesday to ignore red herring arguments he believes an NFL retirement plan will present to avoid liability for allegedly violating federal benefits law by denying him placement in a higher benefits class. Michael Cloud, a member of the New England Patriots team that won the 2004 Super Bowl, and his attorneys told Northern District of Texas Judge Karen Gren Scholer the only question in his Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit against The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan to be decided during a bench trial is whether the...

