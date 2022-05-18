Hotel Developer Must Face Suit From NJ Resident Miles Away

By Bill Wichert (May 18, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A resident who lives about 2½ miles from a proposed hotel and residential building project in Edgewater, New Jersey, should have been allowed to pursue a late lawsuit challenging municipal approval of the development, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday in reviving the case. The two-judge appellate panel nixed Superior Court Judge Peter G. Geiger's decision dismissing Erik C. DiMarco's complaint against developer Three Y LLC and the Edgewater Zoning Board of Adjustment on the grounds it was filed too late and DiMarco lacked standing because he does not run a competing business that would be affected by the project....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS