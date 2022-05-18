Class Fights To Land Final OK Of $92M TikTok Privacy Deal

By Celeste Bott (May 18, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Class counsel urged an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to give his final blessing to a "tremendous" $92 million settlement resolving biometric and other data privacy claims against TikTok and its parent company over continued objections to the fairness and value of the deal. During a fairness hearing over the settlement and motions for attorney fees in Chicago federal court, one of the attorneys for the TikTok users, Katrina Carroll of Lynch Carpenter LLP, told U.S. District Judge John Lee that it's been "a very long, hard road getting here" and that he shouldn't let four objectors derail relief for the 1.2...

