Many SF Walgreens Opioid Scripts Had Red Flags, Judge Told

By Dorothy Atkins (May 18, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT) -- An economist hired by the city and county of San Francisco testified in a bellwether opioid bench trial Wednesday that he identified "red flags" raising suspicions about the legitimacy of more than half of the opioid prescriptions Walgreens distributed between 2006 and 2020 in San Francisco. Craig McCann of SLCG Economic Consulting LLC told U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer that he reviewed U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration opioid distribution data from 2006 to 2014, as well as Walgreens prescription data from 2006 to 2020, to conclude that the four defendant drugmakers distributed 104.9 million opioid doses to retailers in San Francisco. That...

