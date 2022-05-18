Ex-American Airlines Worker Says Jury Error Merits New Trial

By Michelle Casady (May 18, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A former American Airlines flight attendant is seeking a new trial based on her claims she was sexually assaulted by a celebrity chef the airline hired, saying earlier jury instructions were flawed. Kimberly Goesling filed a motion for a new trial on Tuesday, telling Tarrant County District Judge Kimberly Fitzpatrick that although the jury agreed she had been assaulted by chef Mark Sargeant, the jurors assigned no blame to American Airlines for the attack because of a faulty instruction that was supposed to have been removed from the jury charge form. The at-issue instruction was attached to Question No. 3, which asked...

