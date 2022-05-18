Indian Oil Co. Loses Bid To Collect Arbitral Award From Yemen

By Caroline Simson (May 18, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- An Indian state-owned oil company suffered a setback on Wednesday in its efforts to enforce a nearly 7-year-old, $3.8 million arbitral award against Yemen after a New York court said its attempt to track down the location of Yemeni assets was too broad. Judge Ronnie Abrams of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York denied a motion by the Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. Ltd. to compel discovery from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York regarding accounts held there by the Central Bank of Yemen, saying that as currently drafted, the subpoena is not sufficiently limited to...

