Balwani Shut Down $96M Investor's Due Diligence, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 18, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund manager testified Wednesday in the fraud trial of former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that before his firm and its affiliates invested $96.1 million he tried to do thorough due diligence, but Balwani rejected his requests to speak with two of the company's notable business partners. PFM Health Sciences LP partner Brian Grossman told jurors that Balwani — his point of contact before the hedge fund made its investment — tightly controlled access to information about Theranos and said at one point only one person from the firm could tour Theranos' lab. Grossman said he first met with...

