ASBCA Denies Biz Reimbursement Over COVID Base Closure

By Rae Ann Varona (May 18, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has denied a construction company's claim for operational costs incurred after an Air Force base temporarily closed due to the initial outbreak of COVID-19, saying the base commander was authorized to close it in order to mitigate the risk of the virus' spread. APTIM Federal Services LLC had claimed the base was closed for an unreasonable amount of time, thus warranting its requested operational costs, but the board said the commander of the Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee was acting in his "sovereign capacity" or executive authority when he decided to close the base to non-essential...

