FTC Probe Into Rx Middlemen May Spark Industry Shakeup

By Hannah Albarazi (June 8, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Concerns that pharmaceutical middlemen inflate drug prices and harm patients have led the Federal Trade Commission to launch a probe into the largely unregulated industry, and legal experts say the move could unwind long-settled mergers and open companies up to prosecution. The FTC said Tuesday that it has launched a probe of so-called pharmacy benefit managers, ordering the six largest companies in the industry — UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s OptumRx, Aetna/CVS Health Corp.'s Caremark, Cigna Corp.'s Express Scripts, Humana Inc., Prime Therapeutics LLC and MedImpact Healthcare Systems Inc. — to hand over business records to help the agency determine their impact on...

