'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Released From Federal Prison Early

By Craig Clough (May 18, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- "Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli, who rocketed to infamy after jacking up the price of a drug used to treat patients with HIV before being convicted of securities fraud, was released early from federal prison Wednesday into a halfway house, according to his attorney. Shkreli was serving a seven-year sentence at Federal Correctional Complex in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, after he was convicted in August 2017, but his attorney Benjamin Brafman of Brafman & Associates PC said the Federal Bureau of Prisons transferred him to a halfway house. The BOP confirmed Shkreli's release to "community confinement," which it said means either home confinement or a halfway house....

