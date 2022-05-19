NY AG To Probe Social Media Cos. Over Buffalo Shooting

By Hailey Konnath (May 19, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday that she will investigate Twitch, 4chan, 8chan, Discord and other social media companies that may have been used to plan and promote the mass shooting last week in Buffalo, a probe that comes at the request of the Empire State's governor. James said her office is looking into platforms and online resources the shooter may have used to broadcast the attack, which took the lives of 10 people and wounded three others at a supermarket. According to James' office, the shooter may have been posting online about his hatred of certain groups, promoting...

