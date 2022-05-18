Water Contamination Suit Against Northrop Tossed, For Now

By Morgan Conley (May 18, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Wednesday found that a lawsuit targeting Northrop Grumman over alleged toxic contamination in local groundwater was preempted by a consent decree between the company and the state. Judge Beth Phillips of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit brought by Missouri residents alleging that contamination at an industrial site in Springfield owned by Northrop Grumman jeopardized residents' health and tanked their property values. The court left the door open for the residents to amend their complaint a second time, emphasizing that in order for the lawsuit to have a chance...

