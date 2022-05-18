Musk's Twitter Takeover Not Hostile, Chancery Brief Says

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 18, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk and allies at Twitter Inc. struck back at a proposed class action in Delaware's Chancery Court that asserts his $44 billion all-cash, board-approved offer for the social media giant requires a two-thirds stockholder vote under state laws to curb hostile takeovers. Musk only owns 9.6% of Twitter's outstanding voting stock and the assertion that he has arranged for Morgan Stanley to vote its Twitter shares as part of the deal is "wholly speculative and conclusory," the social media company and other defendants said in a motion late Tuesday to dismiss the derivative stockholder complaint. The Orlando Police...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS